'Terrifying': RSPCA survey shows one in five people in West Midlands has seen animal cruelty online

Shocking new figures from the RSPCA have revealed how common animal abuse is in the region, and fuelled fears young people are becoming desensitised to seeing cruelty online.

However, people in the West Midlands have more pets than elsewhere in the UK, love animals more than the rest of the country and have done more practically to help endangered animals than elsewhere.

The RSPCA's landmark Animal Kindness Index, published today worryingly suggests younger generations have yet to embrace pets and animals like their parents and grandparents.

The charity says one in five people (21 per cent) in the West Midlands has witnessed someone being cruel to an animal online.

While 68 per cent of all people say they are animal lovers, this falls to 57 per cent for those aged 18-24. Generation Z are less likely to have wanted pets in their household (60 per cent v 65 per cent generally), and are far less likely than other age groups (13 per cent v 28 per cent generally) to be directly responsible for caring for any of the pets in their household.

Those aged 18-24 are also less likely to help animals including by feeding birds (29 per cent v 47 per cent), buying a product from an animal charity (18 per cent compared to 31 per cent), creating a habitat for wildlife (13 per cent v 28 per cent), or sharing a missing pet post on social media (11 per cent against 17 per cent).