'The man asked her if she wanted an ice cream': Attempted abduction of nine-year-old girl reported

The incident took place in Bloomsbury Park, Nechells, Birmingham at 4.30pm on Saturday, when a man approached the child and asked her if she wanted an ice cream.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s between 5ft 5in tall and 5ft 8in tall, large build and short blonde hair, then took her hand.

Luckily, a family member intervened and the suspect fled the scene. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms with a blue stripe.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for information after an attempted abduction in Birmingham over the weekend.

"On Saturday, July 20, we received a report of a nine-year-old being approached by a man in Bloomsbury Park, Nechells at 4.30pm.

"The man asked her if she wanted an ice cream and took her by the hand.

"A family member intervened and the suspect fled the scene.

"The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, between 5ft 5in tall and 5ft 8in tall, large build and short blonde hair.

"The man was wearing a blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms with a blue stripe."

Detective Inspector Junior Stephens said: “We understand how distressing the incident will be to the community but rest assured we are taking this incredibly serious.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity at the time to speak to us if you haven’t already.

“Since the incident, we have stepped up our patrols in the area as well as reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

“If you see officers out and about and have any concerns please speak to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via Live Chat on the website or call 101 quoting 20/687402/24.