Man dies after two pedestrians hit by car on city street – police appeal for dash cam footage

Officers were called to reports of a car colliding with two pedestrians in Great Hampton Street in Hockley, Birmingham, at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

A man in his 60s was initially given CPR by bystanders before ambulance crews took over.

Despite everyone's efforts, he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Another man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on one pedestrian, a man.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man by the team of ambulance staff and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The second pedestrian, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff and treated for minor injuries before being conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further checks.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was also assessed and discharged on scene.”

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the crash and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

In a statement, the force said: "The driver was spoken to by officers at the scene and is helping with our enquiries as we continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision.

"As we continue our investigation we are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward."

People who think they can help should contact the force's serious collision investigation unit on sciu@westmidlands.police.uk, by calling 101 and quoting log 2728 of July 21, or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.