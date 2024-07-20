Watch: Anger outside court after trio cleared of murdering father as police get involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The heartbroken family of father-of-seven Deavon Harrison sat through almost a month of evidence and waited four days for the verdicts. As each day passed the tension rose as the mercury rose outside.

After 15 hours and 57 minutes, and being given direction to give majority verdicts instead of unanimous, the 11 jurors filed into court approaching midday yesterday.

When the female jury forewoman said the words 'not guilty' against every count of murder, and all three counts against Deavon's girlfriend of two years Kerry Francis, at Wolverhampton Crown Court they exploded with rage and anger.

Usually 12, but due to one being excused for illness it was 11, seven females and four males, decided the fate of the woman and two teenagers in the dock.

After screaming at the defendants, jury and judge, Deavon who was found dead after suffering gunshot and knife wounds on December 30, the group was ejected from the courtroom and then argued with police outside the court building.

There was a delay in proceedings, between the verdicts for Francis and the two teenagers as security guards and police officers removed the irate family members.