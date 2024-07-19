Walsall teen arrested as police and FBI target online crime group 'targeting large organisations'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from West Midlands Police's Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands teamed up with the National Crime Agency and worked with the FBI in America to arrest the 17-year-old at an address in the town on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the arrest was part of a global investigation into a online crime group targeting large organisations, such as MGM Resorts in America, with ransomware and gaining access to computer networks.

The teenager was detained on suspicion of the Blackmail and Computer Misuse Act offences and has since been released on bail.

Police also recovered digital devices which will now be forensically examined.

Detective Inspector Hinesh Mehta, Cyber Crime Unit Manager, at ROCUWM, said: “This arrest has been made following a complex investigation which stretches overseas to America.

"We have been working closely with the National Crime Agency and FBI.

"These cyber groups have targeted well known organisations with ramsomware and they have successfully targeted multiple victims around the world taking from them significant amounts of money.

"We want to send out a clear message that we will find you. It’s simply not worth it.”

Bryan Vorndran, Assistant Director of FBI’s Cyber Division, said: “Today’s arrest is a testimony to the strength of the FBI’s domestic, international, and private sector partnerships.

“The FBI, in coordination with its partners, will continue to relentlessly pursue malicious actors who target American companies, no matter where they may be located or how sophisticated their techniques are.”

MGM Resorts added: “We’re proud to have assisted law enforcement in locating and arresting one of the alleged criminals responsible for the cyber attack against MGM Resorts and many others.

“We know first-hand the damage these criminals can do and the importance of working with law enforcement to fight back.

"By voluntarily shutting down our systems, refusing to pay a ransom and working with law enforcement on their investigation and response, the message to criminals was clear: it’s not worth it.

"We are forever grateful to the FBI for their support and work with international law enforcement to bring these criminals to justice.”

Microsoft said: "Today sends a strong message to cybercriminals: there will be consequences for your actions.

"Microsoft commends law enforcement for taking action against those that seek to cause harm, and we remain committed to collaborating with others across the public and private sector to collectively combat cyber threats and make the Internet a safer place.

"As this outcome shows, we have greater impact when we come together to fight cybercrime."