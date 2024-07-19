Man jailed for playground shooting used fruit tin to defend himself from prison knife attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Martinho De-Sousa was attacked by fellow inmate Javid Hussain at Market Drayton's Stoke Heath Prison earlier this year.

De-Sousa is currently serving a 23-year sentence for being part of a gang which mistakenly shot two children – including an 11-year-old who was playing on a climbing frame – while chasing other gang members.

The drive-by took place in Wolverhampton in May last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that De-Sousa and Hussain, who both pleaded guilty to charges of unauthorised possession in prison of an offensive weapon, had been involved in a dispute about a television.

Elizabeth Power, prosecuting, told how Hussain had been the aggressor in the incident, which took place on D-Wing at 4.30pm on February 27, as the inmates were being let out of their cells to eat.

She told how Hussain, 28, had walked out of his cell and could be seen walking past De-Sousa's cell with his hand in his pocket.

He was then seen to jab towards De-Sousa, at which point PC Littler, who was on duty, moved in to push Hussain away.