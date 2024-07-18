Walsall man seen at bus station with metal bar down his trousers 'showed it to people threateningly'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Thomas, aged 50 and of Floyds Lane in Rushall, Walsall, was seen at St Paul's Bus Station acting strangely on April 11 this year.

Prosecutor Mrs Lauretta Okwuashi said police received an anonymous tip-off that a man was walking around "with a metal bar down his trousers and showing it to members of the public in a threatening manner".

Officers found Thomas in St Paul's Street and spoke to him. He told the police he had gone out with the bar because his partner had been robbed and he had "found out who did it".