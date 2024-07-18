Man caught with dozens of images of children wasted police time with false excuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police experts examined Grzegorz Rys' phone further after he made his claim, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old from Wolverhampton was snared on March 27 of 2022, when police, acting on intelligence that an account had uploaded indecent images of children online, went looking for him and visited a home that was actually inhabited by his ex-partner.

Officers contacted Rys by phone and he voluntarily attended a police station, where he was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.