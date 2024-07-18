Jailed: 'Notorious' shoplifter threatened staff in Co-op store he repeatedly targeted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Justin Brook repeatedly stole from the Co-op shop on Haslucks Lane in Shirley, Solihull, over a 10-month period.

On two occasions, the 38-year-old went into the store and stuffed a bag full of chocolate, threatening staff with a knife if they approached him.

Brook was arrested on June 17 after he attempted to break into a hairdresser’s in Moseley, Birmingham.

He was charged with six thefts, possession of a bladed article, assault, burglary and four counts of making threats with a bladed article.

Brook pleaded guilty to a number of offences including making threats with a bladed article earlier this week and on Tuesday, at Birmingham Crown Court, was sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Justin Brook has been jailed

He was also handed a Serious Violence Prevention Order that will run two years for years when he is released from prison.

Sgt Jordan Keen from the Solihull Police at West Midlands Police, said: “Brook was a notorious shoplifter who repeatedly targeted this store and threatened staff with violence.

"We worked with multiple policing teams in Solihull to arrest and charge him.

“I hope this sentence offers some justice to those that Brook targeted and sends a message to those who commit this crime that we do not tolerate it and we will take action.

“We understand the cost to business and distress that shoplifting causes and where offences are reported we will investigate and work to identify those responsible.

"We also work with staff to improve security and discourage shoplifting through crime prevention and safeguarding advice.”