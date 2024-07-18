'I made a stupid decision': Drink driver who didn't put her headlights on gets ban and a big fine
A drink driver who drove at night without putting her headlights on was stopped by police and found to be more than twice the limit.
By David Tooley
Rebecca James, aged 36, of Trevithick Close, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .
Ruth Edwards, prosecuting, said officers were in Salop Street, Bridgnorth, at 11.30pm on May 4, this year when they saw a Ford Focus driven by James with no headlights.