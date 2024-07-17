Watch the shocking video of 61-year-old teaching assistant beating 11-year-old autistic boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 19-minute video shows William Kevin Clifford, at the time a teaching assistant at Tettenhall Wood School in Wolverhampton, pushing 11-year-old Tobie Orlowski to the ground in a play area, before delivering a sustained attack.

Tobie has autism and is unable to speak.

Clifford appears to punch and kick Tobie several times as he sits on the ground, sometimes dragging him to his feet before hurling him to the ground again. Other children can be seen playing in the background while the attack is going on.

The video was played during Clifford's sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this month, but the Express & Star can now release it for the first time.

The teaching assistant, who is known as Kevin Clifford, and lives in Fisher Street, Wolverhampton, walked free from court after a judge said he had already suffered for his actions.

He was handed a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work. He must also report weekly to the probation service.

Tobie’s family, who requested the lifting of restrictions on reporting the case, criticised the sentence, saying Clifford should have been sent immediately to jail.

Samantha Pearson, the cousin of Tobie’s mother Charlotte, said she expected Clifford would receive a substantial prison sentence.

“He didn’t receive anything that could be even slightly classed as appropriate punishment,” she said.

“Charlotte collected Tobie from school as usual,” she said. “She did notice his anxiety seemed heightened. But as he is totally non-verbal, Tobie couldn’t, and will never be able to, tell his mommy what was wrong.

“By the time Charlotte got home with Tobie, she was called by the school head to be informed that Tobie had in fact been cruelly attacked that day by a teaching assistant.

“That day marked a total collapse in any trust and settled nature that Tobie had.

“Tobie had no say in the suffering he faced, and still does. The school have worked tirelessly with Tobie and continue to support Charlotte and Tobie to make him feel it’s one of his safe places again.”

Passing sentence, the judge told the court: “William Kevin Clifford has several mitigating factors and a huge amount of suffering whilst waiting for this case to be concluded, including anxiety, weight gain and the inability to secure any employment.”

Ross Ashcroft, headteacher of Tettenhall Wood School, released a statement on the case.

He said: “Following the recent prosecution and subsequent sentence of William Kevin Clifford we only wish to state that the person in question has not been in school since the day that the incident occurred and his employment was subsequently terminated.

“The school have followed all processes correctly in dealing with this matter with children’s safety and wellbeing always at the heart of everything we do.”