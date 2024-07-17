Teen accused of brandishing gun in street confrontation 'drove like maniac', court told

Joshua Edwards, 19, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The young man was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Wood Green Road and Woden Road East in Wednesbury just after 4pm on January 16 this year.

Drivers were shocked to see his Golf ramming through traffic damaging several cars and with some saying they saw a gun being fired.

The chaotic scenes were believed to be down to a gang rivalry with several cars involved.