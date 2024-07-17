Man, 21, charged with string of vehicle crimes in Dudley area set to appear at court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jack Baker, 21, from Wolverhampton, is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court next month charged with nine offences involving motor vehicles.

The charges all relate to incidents involving vehicle crime around the Dudley area, including Tipton and Coseley Train Station in May, June and July.

The 21-year-old will appear at the court to face the charges, including the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, taking off a vehicle without consent and interfering with a motor vehicle.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Jack Baker, aged 21, from Wolverhampton, has been charged with nine offences which include theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, taking a vehicle with consent and interfering with a motor vehicle.

"The charges relate to incidents in Dudley, Tipton and Coseley Train Station car park in May, June and July. He is set to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court next month.

"We understand the impact vehicle crime has on the public and you can take some simple steps to secure your vehicle. The best way to protect your vehicle, and valuables, is to layer up your security."