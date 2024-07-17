Drug dealer's birthday claim fails to convince jury as he's convicted of cocaine offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lloyd Hutchings, 35, from the Fradley area of Lichfield, was spotted exchanging drugs with another man in a car park in the city in February 2021.

Officers searched him and his car and found cocaine, £1,060 in cash, and a mobile phone.

Despite trying to convince police that the cocaine was for personal use to celebrate his birthday, Hutchings was found guilty of possession with intent to supply, being concerned in offer to supply, and possession of criminal property at Stafford Crown Court on July 8.

He was released on bail until a sentencing hearing on September 27.

Detective Chief Inspector, Phillip Bryan, said: "We're committed to putting those who deal drugs before the courts. I hope this verdict sends out a clear message that those involved in these activities will be pursued and brought to justice."

It comes as part of Staffordshire Police's Operation Target which has seen more than 1,000 people arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon offences in Staffordshire since May, as part of their crackdown on serious and organised crime.