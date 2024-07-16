Express & Star
Arrest warrant issued as man accused of stealing £10,000 from his employer fails to appear at court

An arrest warrant has been issued after a Walsall man accused of stealing more than £10,000 from his builders merchant employers failed to appear in court.

Male is accused of stealing more than £10,000 from Jewson in Bloxwich. Photo: Google

Daniel Male, 32, was due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court today to answer a single charge of theft by an employee.

It is alleged that between August 23 last year and March 19 this year he stole £10,219.85 belonging to Jewson in Bloxwich.

