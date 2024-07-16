Arrest warrant issued as man accused of stealing £10,000 from his employer fails to appear at court
An arrest warrant has been issued after a Walsall man accused of stealing more than £10,000 from his builders merchant employers failed to appear in court.
By Rob Smith
Published
Last updated
Daniel Male, 32, was due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court today to answer a single charge of theft by an employee.
It is alleged that between August 23 last year and March 19 this year he stole £10,219.85 belonging to Jewson in Bloxwich.