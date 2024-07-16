Appeal to find this man after 'playground assault leaves man with fractured jaw'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers in Sandwell put out the appeal on X in relation to an attack last month.

They said: "Recognise this man? We want to speak to him after a man was seriously assaulted at a playground in Smethwick.

"It happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday 23 June on South Road.

"The victim was left with a fractured jaw and continues to recover from his injuries."

Police want to find this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

Anyone with information can contact officers via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting 20/609087/24.