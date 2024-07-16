Appeal to find this man after 'playground assault leaves man with fractured jaw'
Police have released an image of a man they want to find after a man was left with a fractured jaw in a playground assault.
Officers in Sandwell put out the appeal on X in relation to an attack last month.
They said: "Recognise this man? We want to speak to him after a man was seriously assaulted at a playground in Smethwick.
"It happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday 23 June on South Road.
"The victim was left with a fractured jaw and continues to recover from his injuries."
Anyone with information can contact officers via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting 20/609087/24.