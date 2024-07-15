Jury starts deliberations in murder case of Wolverhampton father who was shot dead

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Judge Barry Cotter spent Monday morning summing up prosecution and defence evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court after the three-week murder trial.

Mr Harrison, aged 46, was found dead with gunshot wounds at a property in Dunstall Hill on December 30 last year.

Kerry Francis, aged 42 and of Foxglove Close, Wombourne; Jonathan Williams, aged 19 and of no fixed address and a boy of 16 who cannot be named all deny his murder.