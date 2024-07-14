Have you seen them? Latest faces on the West Midlands Police wanted list

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are hunting eleven suspects who have made their way onto the force's wanted list so far in July.

The men are each wanted in connection with a range of offences, from robbery, to assault and attempted murder.

The force has issued pictures of their faces and appealed for the public's help in tracking them down.

These are the suspects who are wanted by police so far this month as of Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Travers

Have you seen Jonathan Travers?

Officers are searching for Jonathan Travers, from Birmingham.

The 41-year-old is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

In an appeal, police said they are "keen" to find him.

People who see the wanted man should ring 999 immediately and quote crime reference number 20/386635/24.

Andrew Wallace

Have you seen Andrew Wallace?

Police are trying to track down Andrew Wallace, also from Birmingham.

The 44-year-old is wanted on suspicion of a burglary.

Officers want to speak to him in connect to the offence.

Anyone who sees him should ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/350891/24.

Connor Till

Have you seen Connor Till?

Officers are on the hunt for Connor Till, from Walsall.

The 27-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

Those who see him should ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/14967/24.

Simon Hensel

Have you seen Simon Hensel?

Police are trying to trace 52-year-old Simon Hensel.

He is wanted on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the Walsall area.

People who spot him should call 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/768161/23.

Simeon Wilson

Have you seen Simeon Wilson?

Officers are looking for Simeon Wilson, who is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

The 40-year-old is from Birmingham but is said to have links to Smethwick.

Anyone who sees the wanted man should phone 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/499509/24.

Jason O'Farrell

Have you seen Jason O'Farrell?

Police are also looking for Jason O'Farrell.

The 20-year-old is wanted in connection with vehicle theft and stolen goods offences in Coventry.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/358632/23.

Ajay Malhi

Have you seen Ajay Malhi, also known as Ajay Soni?

Police renewed their appeal in July to find Ajay Malhi, also known as Ajay Soni.

The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Digbeth, Birmingham, in May 2021 which saw three men were attacked.

Since then, Ajay has remained at large. Police have urged anyone who knows where he is to get in touch.

Those with information about his whereabouts should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 20/413395/21.

Reece Camileri

Have you seen Reece Camileri?

Officers are on the hunt for Reece Camileri.

The 24-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious collision in Coventry on June 13 which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/543059/24.

Florian Mihai

Have you seen Florian Mihai?

Police are looking for Florian Mihai, from Smethwick.

The 31-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.

Those who see him shall contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/12396/24.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Stuart Sherrington

Have you seen Stuart Sherrington?

Officers are on the lookout for Stuart Sherrington.

The 34-year-old is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault in Sandwell.

Police say Sherrington also has links to Birmingham and the West Mercia region.

Anyone who sees him has been asked to call 999 quoting crime reference number 20/622019/24.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.

Preston Smith

Have you seen Preston Smith?

Police are looking for 18-year-old Preston Smith, who is of no fixed abode.

He is wanted on suspicion of a series of robberies in Sandwell.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, or via Live Chat on its website, quoting 20/355115/24.