Manslaughter verdicts given as option to jury in murder trial of father-of-seven

Father of seven Deavon's girlfriend Kerry Francis, Jonathan Williams and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are all standing trial for murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

It comes after three weeks of hearing first the prosecution case which accused Francis, 42, of setting her boyfriend up to be attacked and robbed by the two teenagers.

Deavon, 46, died after suffering gunshot and knife injuries in the Dunstall Hill drugs den Francis had taken him to.

All three deny murder, with Francis claiming Deavon was 'the love of her life' and her contradicting accounts of the events of December 30 last year to the police was due to shock, grief, fear for her life and not wanting to implicate a dangerous drug dealer who runs the 'Flash' drugs line.