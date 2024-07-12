Walsall fatal shooting: Police granted extra time to question 22-year-old man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting that took place on Monday afternoon, in Well Lane, Blakenall.

The extra time granted will run until tomorrow morning.

A 17-year-old boy and a man aged 18 - who were arrested earlier this week – have both been bailed with 'strict conditions' which means they must reside outside of the West Midlands.

Connor Brookes

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're continuing to question a man in connection with the murder of Connor Brookes in Walsall.

"Detectives have been granted extra time to speak to the 22-year-old over the fatal shooting on Monday afternoon.

"It means officers can carry on questioning the man over the murder of 20-year-old Connor in Well Lane, Blakenall, until tomorrow morning.

"A 17-year-old boy and a man aged 18 - who were also arrested earlier this week - have been bailed with strict conditions which means they must reside out of the West Midlands. They must also stay out of Walsall while our enquiries condition.

"We're leaving no stone unturned as we seek to establish the full circumstances around what led to the tragic death of Connor - and we continue to support his loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

"We know how upsetting this has been for the community and we remain keen to hear from anyone with information about the fatal shooting which happened at around 5pm.

"You can contact us via 101, or by Live Chat on our website, quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24.

"If you want to leave information anonymously you can also contact Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111."