Man faces jail time after stabbing waiter at Indian restaurant with carving knife

Oliver Parnell was sat at a table in Lloyds Indian Restaurant in Knowle, Solihull, on December 23 last year when he unexpectedly decided to leave.

The victim, a waiter, opened the door for him but instead of leaving, Parnell pulled a carving knife out of his pocket and stabbed the man before fleeing the restaurant.

Oliver Parnell

However, Parnell, aged 27, didn't make it far as staff members detained him nearby, despite him trying to attack them with the knife.

The waiter, a 48-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and life changing injuries to his stomach that he continues to recover from.

During police interview, Parnell said that he carried out the stabbing as he believed there was an attack was about to take place.

However, officers found evidence that Parnell had planned what he was going to do before going to the restaurant.

Parnell, of Widney Road, Solihull, was charged and on Monday was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article at Birmingham Crown Court. He is set to be sentenced on September 11.

DC Iqra Raheel from Solihull Police Investigations Team, said: “Parnell planned the attack before he had even stepped foot inside the restaurant. Evidence recovered from his devices and a journal showed what he planned to do.

“He also took his own knife, which shows his actions were premeditated. His intention was always to cause serious harm or worse.

“The victim was simply carrying out a nice gesture, by holding the door open for Parnell as he went to leave and did not expect to be attacked for doing so.

“We do not tolerate serious violence in Solihull and will do everything we can to bring those that commit violence in our borough, to justice.”