Extra police powers to continue following fatal shooting of Connor Brookes in Walsall

Connor Brookes was fatally shot on Well Lane, Blakenall, on Monday afternoon, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

A second man was also hurt in the incident but his injuries were not thought to be life changing.

Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police said Section 60 powers will continue to be used across Walsall until 5am tomorrow.

The extra powers give the police permission to 'disperse and search' anyone they see without the need to have reasonable grounds.

On X, it said: "We are continuing to use Section 60 powers across Walsall.

"These have been extended until 5am tomorrow (Friday) morning with our focus being to keep everyone safe.

"The extra powers allows us to disperse and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds."

Tributes to Connor have poured in since the shooting happened.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of shots fired just before 5pm on Monday afternoon.

On arrival, paramedics quickly discovered two men, a victim in his 20s who was confirmed dead at the scene and another man who received injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A cordon was quickly put in place before a murder investigation was launched.

Two men, aged 22 and 18, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested within hours of the suspected murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were granted a 36-hour magistrates court extension to further question the suspects.