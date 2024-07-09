Revealed: Hundreds of weapon and drug arrests made in Staffordshire since major crime op launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Operation Target began in May of last year and sees Staffordshire Police tackle "high-harm crimes", which include county lines drug distribution and modern slavery.

Between last May and the end of April this year, 695 people were arrested in the county for drug-related offences, such as being concerned in the supply of drugs like heroin, crack cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

An additional 334 people were arrested for weapons-related offences across the same time period.

More than 330 weapons-related arrests were made in the county

The force said it has also taken "tens of thousands of pounds" worth of drugs out of circulation during the crackdown and secured "numerous" court convictions.

Three drug dealers from Rugeley were among those who found themselves behind bars after more than £82,000 worth of drugs and property were seized following police raids carried out in the town.

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiring to supply class A and class B drugs, possession of incapacitant spray and other illegal weapons and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

A 45-year-old man received seven years and six months for conspiring to supply MDMA, cocaine and cannabis, whilst a third man, also aged 33, was sentenced to two years and three months after conspiring to supply class B drugs.

Some of the items taken by Staffordshire Police as part of Operation Target

Staffordshire Police said it has also "identified and safeguarded" victims of exploitation including children "targeted and used" by county lines drug dealers.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, head of major and organised crime at the force, said: "I am pleased to be able to share just some of the work undertaken to identify, disrupt and target serious and organised criminality within Staffordshire.

"Our major and organised crime proactive teams and wider force specialist and local policing teams have had a relentless year working day in day out to disrupt major criminals operating across and causing harm within our county.

"This continuing work is a real team effort, with proactive and reactive policing teams combining to help us identify and detain offenders and take harmful drugs, weapons and people off our streets.

"A lot of what we do is intelligence-led and we work closely with our communities, listening to their concerns and acting on the information they give us, as well as officers from our local policing teams and partners in the local authority, health and third sector.

"We will continue to build on this success to ensure that we can relentlessly identify, pursue and bring these criminals to justice to enable a safe and confident Staffordshire."

People with information about major and organised crime in the county should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website.

To report anonymously, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.