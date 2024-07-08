Watch: Dramatic moment shotgun gunman opens fire in Smethwick car park injuring one

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This is the moment that a gunman opened fire in a car park on a car park in Cape Hill, Smethwick in October last year.

A victim, who has not been named by police, was left with gunshot wounds to his lower leg and foot when driver Tyjon Cogger, 22, and gunman Saabir Mohamed, 26, opened fire on him as he was standing on the car park with friends.

West Midlands Police were notified of the incident when the victim was dropped off by associates at Birmingham's City Hospital, with hospital staff quickly notifying police.

Tyjon Cogger

Now, in a video containing CCTV footage, released by the West Midlands Police, the shooting can be seen taking place, showing the dramatic scenes before and after the nearly fatal shooting.

In the video, an Audi could be seen entering the car park along with a second vehicle. Shortly after, a Ford Kuga, driven by Cogger, also arrived on the scene.

The assailants vehicle had been travelling around the area with no obvious destination, with investigators believed the vehicle had been searching for the victim and his associates.

Mohamed is then seen jumping of the vehicle before firing two shots from a sawn-off shotgun, hitting one person before jumping back in the vehicle.

Saabir Mohamed

The Kuga was then seen driving away from the scene, where the occupants instead got into a Mercedes.

Following an investigation, officers were able to identify Cogger, of Church Avenue, Amblecote, and Mohamed, of Thomas Crescent, Smethwick, with both being quickly arrested.

Both men pleaded guilty to firearms offences with both awaiting sentencing on October 3.

Detective inspector Francis Nock, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "Officers worked extremely hard to piece together what happened and spent hundreds of hours reviewing CCTV footage.

"It is down to their hard work that we identified Cogger and Mohamed and brought them to justice.

"These men are dangerous and are now rightfully behind bars, making our streets a safer place."