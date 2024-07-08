Thousands of firearm and gunshot certificates in the West Midlands as police revoke more licences

The data also shows that there have been five shootings in which three or more people died after being shot by someone with a gun licence across Great Britain since 2010.

More certificates for firearm and shotgun users across England and Wales were removed last year than ever before, which campaign group Action on Armed Violence said "can only be good".

The Gun Control Network called on the Government to "dramatically increase" licence fees so the police can conduct more thorough checks.

West Midlands Police revoke more shotgun and firearms licences

9,315 firearm and gunshot certificates in the West Midlands

The Home Office data shows 7,476 shotgun and 1,839 firearm certificates were active in the West Midlands as of the end of March, the equivalent of 610 and 322 per 100,000 people respectively.