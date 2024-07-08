Man who denied raping and sexually abusing young girl is jailed for 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Ryan, now 75, recently of Blackpool but previously from Tamworth in Staffordshire, has been jailed after subjecting a young victim to abuse over a number of years.

Ryan denied offences of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault and causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, but was found guilty after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Ryan was caught following a police investigation that started when the brave victim spoke out about her ordeal.

Detective Inspector Andrew Cook, of Lancashire's Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "First and foremost I would like to commend Ryan's victim for having the courage to speak up about what she has been through, that cannot have been easy and I admire her bravery.

"John Ryan subjected this young girl to shocking abuse over a number of years in order to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires and I welcome the significant sentences which reflect the gravity of his offending.

"I hope the sentences handed down by the court give others who may have suffered similar abuse the courage to come forward and report it to police in the knowledge that we will investigate professionally and with sensitivity, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred."

The sentences handed down to Ryan for rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and inciting a child totalled almost 70 years but will be served concurrently (at the same time), meaning he will serve 20 years.