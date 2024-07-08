Bar and restaurant at centre of attempted murder probe could be shut down for good

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fate of Avenue Bar and Restaurant in Rolfe Street, Smethwick, will be left to Sandwell councillors after the venue was the scene of a shooting in the early hours last month.

A council licensing hearing has been set for next Monday, July 15, with the committee given a host of powers to suspend, change or remove the bar’s licence.

Police at Avenue Bar and Grill, Rolfe Street, Smethwick, after the incident on June 17

West Midlands Police had immediately called for the bar’s licence to be suspended pending a full investigation and officers have now urged Sandwell Council to quash the licence.

The confirmation of the hearing comes as a second man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting in the early hours of June 17 in which three people were injured. The 21-year-old remains in custody for questioning.

A 23-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm and assault has since been released on bail.

One man in his 20s and another in his 40s, as well as a woman in her 20s, were injured in the shooting.

Police near Avenue Bar and Grill, Smethwick, on the day of the incident

Representations have been made by West Midlands Police and Sandwell Council’s licensing and public health departments, but the reports have not been made public.

Access to the documents has been restricted as the information is being used to "investigate and prosecute crime".

According to the report from Sandwell Council, the bar’s licence was suspended on June 18 pending a full investigation. West Midlands Police then recommended the licence should be revoked completely.

The premises licence was surrendered by the designated holder Daniel Lal on June 24 but reinstated after a transfer application to Niki Chatziminas on July 1.

The transfer application was then withdrawn two days later. The withdrawal of the application meant the premises licence returned to the original position where Daniel Lal had surrendered it.

The licensing hearing takes place from 10.30am on Monday, July 15, at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury.