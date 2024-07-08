Appeal for witnesses to fatal crash at retail park after elderly woman hit by delivery van dies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened on the Crossley Retail Park, Carpet Trades Way, Kidderminster on July 1 at around 10am.

West Mercia Police said a Mercedes Sprinter delivery van, which was entering the depot, collided with a pedestrian at about 10am.

A woman in her 80s was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham but sadly died the following day.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

West Mercia Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, or those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should email ciusouth@westmercia.police.uk or call 01905 694847, quoting 107i of July 1.