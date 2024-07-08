Appeal for information after man shot in shoulder on city street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to the incident on Gee Street in the Newtown area of Birmingham at around 12.20am on June 30 to reports that a firearm had been let off.

On arrival, they discovered a man with a gunshot injury to his shoulder. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

West Midlands Police said two people made off from the scene on an electric bike towards Hospital Street.

Since the incident, officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to understand what happened.

The force has now launched a dedicated online portal where people can submit information and footage which could help the investigation.

People can view the portal by visiting mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C01-PO1.

Alternatively, those with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/478015/24.