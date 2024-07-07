Teenager first to be charged in connection with Wolverhampton violent disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to disorder at an address on Wednesfield Road in Wolverhampton at 6.30pm and found a man in his 20s with stab wounds.

Officers recovered an array of knives at the address and arrested four men, two 18-year-olds and to 19-year-olds.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We have charged a man with possessing a knife as we continue our investigations into disorder in Wolverhampton. We recovered knives during enquiries into disorder in Wednesfield Road on Friday.

"A 19-year-old man from Wolverhampton has now been charged with possession of a knife. He has been bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates on July 24.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds, which were thankfully not serious, following disorder at around 6.30pm. Two 18-year-old men, and another aged 19, have been bailed while the investigation is ongoing.

"We are still actively investigating exactly what happened and who was involved in the disorder."

If you can help, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101 quoting log 4078 of July 5.