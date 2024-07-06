Two jailed for Birmingham tower block killing of father-of-two Ali Sali Abdalaah

Ali Salih Abdalaah, aged 36, was beaten to death at Brecon Tower, Guild Close, in Ladywood, Birmingham, in October 2022..

After a three week trial earlier this year, Dale Berry-Parkes, aged 32 from Birmingham, was found guilty of manslaughter.

He has now been jailed for 10 years for killing Ali and also the theft of a motor vehicle.

Hardi Hamad and Dale Berry-Parkes jailed for killing Ali Salih Abdalaah in a tower block in Birmingham

A second man, Hardi Hamad, aged 35 and also from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility during the trial.

He was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, along with an extended licence period of five years, for manslaughter and motor vehicle theft on Thursday (July 4).

What happened before Ali was killed in a tower block in Birmingham?

At around 6.20am on 8 October, Ali visited a shop on Soho Road before meeting a woman who he took back to his flat shortly after.

A few hours later, the woman called Hamad and Berry-Parkes claiming she had been sexually assaulted.

The two men then turned up outside Ali’s front door and fatally attacked him on his doorstep.

Walking out the flat block, CCTV footage showed Berry-Parkes throwing a set of car keys to Hamad which belonged to Ali’s red Kia.

Ali Salih Abdalaah was killed in a tower block in Birmingham

Hamad and Berry-Parkes then drove off in convoy in Ali’s stolen vehicle and a Peugeot, the vehicle the men arrived in.

Several days later, both cars were recovered with false plates.

On 12 October, Hamad and Berry-Parkes were arrested after handing themselves into a police station.

‘Hard working, happy and kind’

In tribute to Ali, his family said: “Ali was a very hard working, happy and kind man.

"He was a loving father who dedicated his life to his children. He loved to work within the community, volunteering to help those less fortunate than himself.

"Our lives have been shattered. As a family and community particularly his young children, we are all devastated by his death which has changed our children’s lives forever.”

‘Appalling actions’

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police Homicide Unit, said: “Two children have been left without a father due to the appalling actions of Hamad and Berry-Parkes.

“My thoughts remain with Ali’s family as they continue to come to terms with his loss.”