Watch: Footage shows moment gunmen opened fire with shotgun in Smethwick

Tyjon Cogger, aged 22 and Saabir Mohamed, aged 26, have been found guilty of firearms offences after the incident on October 23 last year, which left another man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to his lower leg and foot.

Police were alerted by Birmingham City Hospital staff after the victim was dropped off in an Audi by his associates who were also involved in the incident.

The victim refused to talk to officers about what had happened, but after trawling CCTV footage, officers were able to track the Audi back to the scene of the shooting on the car park at the Cape Hill Retail Park.

The footage showed the Audi entering the car park along with a second vehicle. Shortly after, a Ford Kuga, driven by Cogger, arrived on the scene. It had been travelling around the area with no obvious destination, and it's believed the occupants had been looking for the victim and his associates.

Mohamed is seen on CCTV getting out of the car and firing the sawn-off shotgun twice.

The Kuga was then driven away from the scene, where the occupants got into a Mercedes. Footage showed the Mercedes being driven to a petrol station where Cogger refuelled it.

Officers from West Midlands Police studied hours of CCTV footage as well as telecommunications data to identify and arrest the pair; Cogger, of Church Avenue, Amblecote, Dudley and Mohamed, of Thomas Crescent, Smethwick.

They are both set to be sentenced on October 3.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from the major crime unit at West Midlands Police, said: "Officers worked extremely hard to piece together what happened and spent hundreds of hours reviewing CCTV footage.

"It is down to their hard work that we identified Cogger and Mohamed and brought them to justice. These men are dangerous and are now rightfully behind bars, making our streets a safer place."