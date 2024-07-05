Three convicted over violent attack on coach driver and young colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nathan Gayle, Thomas Freeman, and Chad Thompson were convicted of the assault which happened in School Road, Acocks Green in September last year and left the 19-year-old coach worker with a traumatic brain injury from which he is still recovering.

Nathan Gayle

Prior to the incident, the three men had been on a trip to Blackpool – on the way back to Birmingham the driver of their coach reported multiple issues to his colleagues, including threats being made and glass bottles smashed.

Thomas Freeman

The driver asked if a colleague could meet him at the end of the journey to ensure his safety.

However, after arriving back Gayle, aged 33, Freeman, 36, and Thompson, 34, attacked the coach driver and hit his 19-year-old colleague with a pick axe handle, causing a serious head injury.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on July 2, Gayle of Boyd Grove, Birmingham and Thompson, of no fixed address, were both found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

Chad Thompson

Freeman, of Greenwood Avenue, Birmingham pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and the three men will be sentenced on August 15.

Thompson was found guilty in his absence and is now wanted for failing to attend court.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 20BE/230362B/19.