Police on patrol after reports of man exposing himself in South Staffordshire town
Officers are on patrol in the areas after reports of a man exposing himself to passersby.
By Lauren Hill
Published
A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Police said: "We are aware of a male exposing himself in the Codsall and Oaken area.
"Local officers are proactively patrolling the area to try and identify the person.
"If you have any information relating to this please contact us on 101 or via our online reporting tool."