Kidderminster carer appears before judge after admitting £29k fraud

Denyse Crane, aged 60, previously admitted an offence of fraud by abuse of position between January 1, 2020 and May 27, 2023 at a property in Pinewoods Court, in Hagley.

The case relates to the defendant committing fraud while being a residential carer, in which she was expected to safeguard, or not to act against the man's financial interests and that she dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely £29,000 cash for herself.

Crane, of East Street, Kidderminster, pleaded guilty to the charge at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in April and was due to be sentenced at at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday, the case was adjourned until September.