Watch: Driver rammed and spun round on busy A-road in shocking road rage incident

Paul Woodward, aged 55 and of Melyd Avenue, Prestatyn, recently appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court following the incident on the eastbound carriageway of Rhuallt Hill on September 15, 2023.

Woodward had rammed into another motorist who tried to overtake him on the A55. He had claimed that it was the other driver who was at fault, but CCTV footage was shown to the court which showed Woodward was at fault.

Officers were called to the collision which happened shortly after 4.30pm, and Woodward was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and transported to the custody suite at St Asaph.