Bilston man charged with a series of car crimes

West Midlands Police have charged 24-year-old Thomas Everitt, of Bilston, with the theft of two vehicles and the attempted theft of a third vehicle.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified.

Everitt was arrested in Tipton on Tuesday, July 2, and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, July 3.

It follows other incidents in Bentley Bridge, Lower Gornal and also Great Wyrley in Staffordshire last month, in June.