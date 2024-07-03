Man arrested at airport over crash that killed cyclist

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kashif Khan, 24, was arrested at Birmingham Airport on Tuesday evening as he returned to the country from abroad and was held in custody overnight.

He was charged today and set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim was named as 59-year-old Andell Goulbourne, who was struck by a car on Washwood Heath Road at around 11.10pm on July 30. He sadly died at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said Mr Goulbourne's family is being kept updated and offered support.