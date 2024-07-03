Elephant sculpture 'deliberately' damaged in Lichfield as charity art trail launched

St Giles Hospice has had to remove the art piece from its position in Bore Street, Lichfield, after it was found "severely damaged" on the morning of the launch of its art trail.

The elephant sculpture, named "Vince", is believed to have been harmed between Sunday and Monday.

The sculpture was damaged before the art trail went live

It is one of more than 70 which have been placed across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield to raise money for the charity.

When the art trail comes to an end in September, the pieces are set to be sold at auction with a starting price of around £3,000.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said the charity believe the sculpture was damaged "deliberately".

She said: "It is with great sadness that we announce one of our beloved sculptures, 'Vince', was damaged on the first day of the trail.