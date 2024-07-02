Men arrested over prison drone incident outside high-security prison
Three men were arrested for conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison.
Police were informed of a drone sighting near to HMP Long Lartin at 1.55am today on Monday and attended to search the area.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "On arrival, officers found a vehicle parked nearby with three men inside who were subsequently detained while a search was conducted.
"A drone, together with fishing hooks, was found inside the vehicle.
"On the side of the road was a package with a large quantity of cannabis in it.
"Three men, aged 18, 19 and 35, were arrested for conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison and remain in police custody."
All three men were subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.
HMP Long Lartin is a high-security prison in Worcestershire.