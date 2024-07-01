Coseley man in court accused of being in charge of parked car while four times drink-drive limit
A man who denies being behind the wheel of a parked car while more than four times the drink drive limit will stand trial next year.
By Rob Smith
Darren Bastable, aged 48, is accused of being in charge of a motor vehicle in Webb Street, Coseley on June 2 this year.
It is alleged that he had 155 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when tested - more than four times the 35mcg per 100ml legal limit for driving or being in charge of a vehicle.