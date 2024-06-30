'It was sheer chance no-one was killed or injured' - but dangerous driver who hit 80mph walks free

Callum Bhart, 27, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, after being found guilty of one charge of dangerous driving at trial.

It happened on Powis Avenue in Tipton on June 15, 2022.

The court heard that Bhart had been seen by police and had driven off at speed – reaching up to 80mph in a 30mph zone as he sought to evade officers.

Judge Laura Hobson said it was "a matter of sheer chance no-one was killed or injured by what you did".

Bhart, of Wavertree Close, Telford, ultimately abandoned the car before officers caught him on foot.