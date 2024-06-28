'I'm genuinely apologetic': Woman who attacked police while in mental health crisis tearful in court

The Brierley Hill woman tearfully apologised for her actions and admitted the officers didn't deserve what she did to them.

A court heard the woman in her 30s, whose identity is protected, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was distrustful of police, after she was previously sexually abused and her abuser was freed from prison early.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that West Midlands Police officers were called to Brockmoor in Dudley to reports of a disturbance on June 1.

Prosecutor Mrs Maggie Meakin told the court Pc Hadley and Pc Tooth spoke to the woman at the scene.