Teenager arrested following foot chase after police find drugs and knives

The suspect is said to have started running after seeing officers approaching on Holyhead Road but was caught and detained at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Two knives and a quantity of drugs were found at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy from West Bromwich was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, possession of drugs and assault.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.