Man charged with shoplifting offences in Tipton and West Bromwich
A man has been charged following a series of shoplifting offences in Sandwell which saw two shops targeted.
A 23-year-old from Dudley was detained by officers on patrol in West Bromwich.
He has been charged with six counts of theft and one count of attempted theft after allegedly targeting two shops in Tipton and West Bromwich in the last three months.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday.