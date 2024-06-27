Jailed: Careless driver who caused death of man, 32, while driving on the wrong side of the road
A careless driver will spend 10 months behind bars for causing the death of another motorist while driving on the wrong side of the road.
By Lauren Hill
Josh Sandhu, 28, of Marston Road, Cannock, was driving his Volkswagen Polo along Miners Way in Burntwood on the afternoon of May 17, 2022, when he collided with a Volkswagen Golf that was travelling in the opposite direction.
His Polo hit the front of the Golf causing it to spin off the carriageway onto the nearside verge.
The driver of the Golf, Paul Summers, aged 32, from Cannock, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.