‘My son would be living’: Ronan Kanda’s mum reacts to zombie knives ban pledge

His mum Pooja Kanda has told how a ban on zombie knives could have saved his life during a meeting held with actor Idris Elba and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer in London.

The meeting was held as Sir Keir pledged to ban the online sale of zombie knives “straight away” if he becomes prime minister in a new Ronan’s Law, named after the West Midlands 16 year-old.

It will be a comprehensive crackdown on the sale and possession of dangerous zombie knives, machetes and swords.

The schoolboy was murdered with a 50cm ninja blade yards from his Lanesfield home in a case of mistaken identity two years ago.

Ms Kanda said: “If there was a ban two years ago my son would be living.”

Pastor Lorraine Jones, whose son was killed ten years ago in a knife crime incident in Brixton, also joined the meeting and told Sir Keir, and Elba, who is also an anti-knife campaigner that she saw her son, Dwayne Simpson, killed with “one jab wound” that “went straight through his heart”.

She said she had continued to live in Brixton because it is “like a battlefield I can’t retreat from”.