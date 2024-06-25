Recognise these people? Police hunting trio after teenager assaulted and robbed of bike

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

CCTV images show three men who police believe are connected to the robbery, which happened in Featherstone at around 6pm on Thursday, June 20.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called at around 10.45pm that evening to reports that a teenager had been assaulted and had his electric bike stolen by three men outside Featherstone Community Centre, Baneberry Drive.

The teenager suffered minor injuries to his face and head.

The men were described to be wearing grey tracksuits, masks and gloves.

Do you know these men?

The bike that was stolen

Anyone with information that could help with police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 788 of June 20, or message them using Live Chat on their website.

People can also make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.