Investigation into house fire that killed two sisters continues, six weeks on

Six weeks on, police say they are still working to determine the cause of the blaze that ripped through the home in Dunstall Hill.

Two sisters were pronounced dead at the scene

Two women, aged 21 and 24, were tragically pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency responders. They were found after emergency services were called to the terraced house in the cul-de-sac near Dunstall Park shortly before 2am on May 11, after receiving reports of a severe fire and smoke spewing out.

Four other occupants were taken to hospital, with one woman described at the time as being in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The scene of the fatal house fire at Dunstall Hill

More than 20 firefighters from across the Black Country attended.

On June 31, the sisters were laid to rest after being given a "martyr's" funeral, which was attended by an estimated 1,000 people.

The blazed tore through the home

The funeral was held in the grounds of the nearby UKIM Madina Masjid & Islamic Centre, in Newhampton Road East, Whitmore Reans.

They were buried together at Danescourt Cemetery the next morning.

At the time three men, aged 19, 22 and 46, who were known to the women and who were treated in hospital were arrested, but were later released on bail while investigations continued.