Update issued by police after death of seven-month-old baby in Coventry

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at a property at Shorncliffe Road, shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

On arrival, together with West Midlands Ambulance Service, officers discovered Elle Doherty, aged seven months, had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family's dog inside the home.

Elle received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later.

"Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time."

The pet dog, registered as a Belgian Malinois, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

The spokesperson continued: "We have updated Elle’s family, and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time, and they have now asked to be left to grieve in private."

Also in the update, West Midlands Police confirmed that there were 'no criminal offences' surrounding the death of the seven-month-old.